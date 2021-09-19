AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 12,376 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

