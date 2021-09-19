AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $36.47 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

