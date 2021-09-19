AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 4,532 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,082,000 after buying an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. 3,532,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

