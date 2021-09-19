AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 230,704 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,704 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 141,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $188.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,337. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

