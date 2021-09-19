AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 36,408 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 90,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 163,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. 5,633,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.