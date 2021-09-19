AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 8,024 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

