AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.51. 1,678,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

