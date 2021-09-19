Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00.

TENB opened at $46.54 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,975,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

