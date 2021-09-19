Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $12.70. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 140,505 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

