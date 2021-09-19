Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.