Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $65.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.69 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $220.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $805.25 million, a PE ratio of -73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

