Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.42). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,260. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $6,731,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.