Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $88.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 348,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,147. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.