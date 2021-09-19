Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Announce -$2.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.56) to ($8.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($12.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.65) to ($10.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

MRTX stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. 950,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,882. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

