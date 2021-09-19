Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,171. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 142.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $170,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

