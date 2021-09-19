Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. RE/MAX also reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 245,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.