Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.57 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.