Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $4,565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stride by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

