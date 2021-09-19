Analysts Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price at $26.16

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

