Analysts Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT at $29.50

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $1,000,097. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 459,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

