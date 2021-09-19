Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.44

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

