Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Price Target at €161.08

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.08 ($189.51).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ETR:DHER traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Thursday, reaching €123.30 ($145.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €124.34 and a 200-day moving average of €117.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

