Analysts Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $11.50

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

