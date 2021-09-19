Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $301.08

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.08.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $285.49. 234,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

