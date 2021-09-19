Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $70.46

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 1,635,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,899. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

