Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $438.06

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $482.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.07. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

