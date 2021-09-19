Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $438.06

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $482.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.07. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
