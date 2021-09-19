Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $298.33

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,459,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 474,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,825,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

