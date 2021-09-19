Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $50.83

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

