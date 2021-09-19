Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $58.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

