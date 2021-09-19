Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) PT at $108.43

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $154.12. 1,341,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $98,794,938. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

