Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.23 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -65.30 Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.50 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than EchoStar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Telecom Italia 0 2 1 0 2.33

EchoStar currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.28%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Summary

EchoStar beats Telecom Italia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

