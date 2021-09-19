Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 1 7 0 2.88 Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus price target of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.46, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.09 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -24.70 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

