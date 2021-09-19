Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.