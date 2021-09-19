AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,015. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.