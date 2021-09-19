Anoncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $80,334.84 and $139.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

