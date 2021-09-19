AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPC stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANPC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

