ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $102,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

