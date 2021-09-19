Anthony P. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,555.60.
Shares of DPM stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 7.56%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
