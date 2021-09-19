ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.40 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $186.40 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00120691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.74 or 0.07013792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.41 or 0.99916092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00848262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 59,482,193 coins and its circulating supply is 59,361,023 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

