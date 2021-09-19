Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $122.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Appian by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

