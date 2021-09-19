Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,990 shares of company stock worth $3,070,977 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 1,723,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Apria will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

