ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AETUF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.