Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $33,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,144,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

