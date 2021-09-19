ArGo (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $1.87 million and $43,513.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00128274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047863 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

