Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $39.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATZAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

