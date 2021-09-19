Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

