Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.83.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.