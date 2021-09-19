Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 900,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

