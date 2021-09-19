ASD Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, ASD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $336.49 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00130782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046788 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

