Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

